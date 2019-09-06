385 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Purchased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Garmin by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 33,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRMN traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,627. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.00 and its 200-day moving average is $81.21. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $59.98 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Garmin had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Garmin from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.66.

In related news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 116,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $9,264,372.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,799,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,558,445.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Min H. Kao sold 362,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $28,636,907.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,799,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,316,839.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,473,446 shares of company stock valued at $430,492,687. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

