37,786 Shares in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 37,786 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 222.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 301.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $15.33. 38,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 66.72, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.75. Sunrun Inc has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.78 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Roth Capital set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

In other Sunrun news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 4,734 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $90,277.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,339,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,623,399.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 170,696 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,041,802.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,658,368 shares of company stock worth $94,711,275 and have sold 306,995 shares worth $6,019,525. 9.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

