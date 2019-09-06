3,337 Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,337 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4,282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 74,850 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Philip C. Cox sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.45, for a total transaction of $44,807.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,678.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total value of $603,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,111.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,547 shares of company stock worth $1,189,038 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIVB. Raymond James downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $280.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.56.

Shares of SIVB traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.68. 9,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $177.70 and a twelve month high of $330.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.18.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $863.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.38 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 35.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 21.25 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

