$217.53 Million in Sales Expected for Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) to announce sales of $217.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $223.30 million and the lowest is $212.52 million. Hostess Brands reported sales of $210.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year sales of $895.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $892.90 million to $900.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $911.51 million, with estimates ranging from $887.98 million to $924.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $241.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.98 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.89%. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWNK. BidaskClub upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet cut Hostess Brands from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.18. 29,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,656. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $13.38. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In other news, insider Cdm Hostess Class C, Llc sold 962,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $13,474,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C. Dean Metropoulos sold 455,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $6,375,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

