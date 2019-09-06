$2.37 EPS Expected for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) will announce earnings per share of $2.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.09. Travelers Companies reported earnings per share of $2.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full-year earnings of $10.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $11.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $12.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.11 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.78.

Travelers Companies stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.00. The company had a trading volume of 18,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,234. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $111.08 and a 1-year high of $155.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.69%.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,650 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $1,710,802.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,884.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 21,972 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total transaction of $3,220,875.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,865,654.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,566 shares of company stock worth $8,347,056. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

