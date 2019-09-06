1SG 1-Day Volume Tops $1.26 Million (1SG)

1SG (CURRENCY:1SG) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, 1SG has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. 1SG has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of 1SG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1SG token can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00006995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Kryptono, BitMart and OEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 1SG alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00299380 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00050528 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009682 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000054 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

1SG Token Profile

1SG (1SG) is a token. 1SG’s total supply is 22,227,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,187,989 tokens. 1SG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 1SG is /r/1-SG . The official website for 1SG is 1.sg

Buying and Selling 1SG

1SG can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX, Kryptono, P2PB2B and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1SG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1SG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1SG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1SG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1SG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.