$1.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for General Motors (NYSE:GM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) will report $1.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for General Motors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the lowest is $1.89. General Motors reported earnings per share of $1.87 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that General Motors will report full year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $7.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow General Motors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $36.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.03 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nomura set a $38.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Motors to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.62.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $11,046,038.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 479,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,190,902.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,571,908 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,952,096,000 after acquiring an additional 717,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,427,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,095,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215,771 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth $754,274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,309,521 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $544,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,406,653 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $555,088,000 after purchasing an additional 184,349 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.78. 4,985,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,679,214. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.04. The company has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Motors (GM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.