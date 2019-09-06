-$0.96 EPS Expected for Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to announce earnings per share of ($0.96) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the lowest is ($1.09). Crispr Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.22) to ($3.37). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.59) to ($2.94). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Crispr Therapeutics.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.84). Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.49% and a negative net margin of 15,136.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Crispr Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

In other news, President Rodger Novak sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 898,007 shares in the company, valued at $40,410,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence Otto Klein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,581.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock worth $6,670,400 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 96.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 553.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Crispr Therapeutics stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.26. The stock had a trading volume of 12,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,218. The company has a quick ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Crispr Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $56.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average of $42.01.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

