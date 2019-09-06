$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) to post $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $1.02. Talos Energy posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $3.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.23 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 30.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Sunday, September 1st. Stephens set a $37.00 price objective on Talos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Talos Energy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Talos Energy by 52,525.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000.

Shares of NYSE TALO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.39. The company had a trading volume of 77,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $36.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average is $24.04.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

