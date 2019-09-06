$0.56 EPS Expected for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Fortinet posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.96.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $2.17 on Thursday, hitting $80.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,614. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $3,125,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,338,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265,210.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $650,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,523,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,517,793.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,250 shares of company stock worth $3,950,598. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,830,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $909,477,000 after acquiring an additional 411,632 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,339,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,640,000 after purchasing an additional 536,513 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in Fortinet by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,682,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,275,000 after purchasing an additional 83,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,377,000 after purchasing an additional 787,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Fortinet by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,294,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,288,000 after purchasing an additional 434,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

