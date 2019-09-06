$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) to report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 11.43%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MRCC shares. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Monroe Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Monroe Capital stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.13. 4,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.16. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.82%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 89.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the first quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Monroe Capital by 45.0% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

