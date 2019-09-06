$0.28 EPS Expected for Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Safehold reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Safehold from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Safehold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.51 per share, for a total transaction of $427,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 341,927 shares of company stock valued at $10,283,554. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Safehold by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Safehold by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safehold stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,944. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.63. Safehold has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.71 million, a P/E ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 0.34.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

