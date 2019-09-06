-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AquaVenture’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.22). AquaVenture posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AquaVenture will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AquaVenture.

Get AquaVenture alerts:

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $51.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.59 million. AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

WAAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of AquaVenture in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut AquaVenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on AquaVenture in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of WAAS stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.74. The company had a trading volume of 49,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.05 million, a P/E ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.92. AquaVenture has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $23.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of AquaVenture by 446.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in AquaVenture by 1,776.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AquaVenture during the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in AquaVenture by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

AquaVenture Company Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AquaVenture (WAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AquaVenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaVenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.