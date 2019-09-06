$0.13 EPS Expected for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) to report $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s earnings. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.65 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

GLDD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Noble Financial set a $14.00 target price on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other news, Director Ryan Levenson sold 21,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $222,116.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,174.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Simonelli sold 4,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $42,213.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 322,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,773 shares of company stock worth $349,448. Insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 218.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,536,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,661,000 after buying an additional 1,053,659 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,047,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7,589.5% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 963,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after buying an additional 951,189 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 93.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,302,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,376,000 after buying an additional 629,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 150.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 667,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 401,580 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLDD stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $10.59. 349,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,023. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $682.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.60. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.