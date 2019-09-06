$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for General Electric (NYSE:GE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.11. General Electric posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

GE stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.71. The stock had a trading volume of 42,838,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,462,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. General Electric has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $13.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 6,500 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,325. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 648,159,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,805,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,383,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483,976 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 49.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450,426,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,499,762,000 after purchasing an additional 148,979,851 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in General Electric by 26.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,565,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,838,441,000 after purchasing an additional 76,193,032 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in General Electric by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 121,783,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $921,903,000 after purchasing an additional 31,634,318 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

