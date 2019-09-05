Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) EVP Sells $337,066.84 in Stock

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) EVP Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $337,066.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,664 shares in the company, valued at $8,951,799.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zscaler alerts:

On Thursday, August 22nd, Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $347,257.68.

On Thursday, August 15th, Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.42, for a total transaction of $381,771.94.

On Thursday, August 8th, Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $402,874.67.

On Thursday, August 1st, Amit Sinha sold 44,982 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $3,821,670.72.

On Thursday, June 27th, Amit Sinha sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Amit Sinha sold 18,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $1,454,040.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Amit Sinha sold 97,339 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $7,776,412.71.

On Thursday, June 6th, Amit Sinha sold 24,807 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $1,799,003.64.

ZS stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.91. 2,258,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,752. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.06 and a beta of 1.29. Zscaler Inc has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.72.

Several brokerages have commented on ZS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America set a $77.00 target price on shares of Zscaler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 474.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,575,000 after acquiring an additional 484,056 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. 33.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.