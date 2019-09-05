Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $587-590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.49 million.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.18-0.19 EPS.

NASDAQ ZM traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,063,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.46. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $107.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.87.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 million. The business’s revenue was up 103.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $89.98 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.26.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.