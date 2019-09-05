Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) VP Sells $967,960.00 in Stock

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) VP Chad F. Phipps sold 7,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $967,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,198.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chad F. Phipps also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Chad F. Phipps sold 32,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,592,000.00.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.01. The stock had a trading volume of 916,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,600. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $96.99 and a twelve month high of $140.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.80.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $121.71 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 86.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 271.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 34.8% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

