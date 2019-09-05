Zen Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $2.99 Million (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and $18,131.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00206250 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.60 or 0.01251975 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000582 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00038366 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002336 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017269 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

ZP is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

