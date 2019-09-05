Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) to Hold

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company also operates a number of media and entertainment assets that includes the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and WSM-AM. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

RHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Shares of RHP stock traded up $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $81.49. 153,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,290. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $64.36 and a one year high of $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $407.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.41 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 13,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,077,290.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

