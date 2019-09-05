Zacks: Brokerages Expect XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $740,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) will report sales of $740,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $260,000.00. XOMA reported sales of $900,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full year sales of $10.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.68 million to $11.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.20 million, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $8.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 51.91% and a negative net margin of 72.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XOMA shares. ValuEngine lowered XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on XOMA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of XOMA in the second quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in XOMA by 18.9% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 270,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 43,019 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA in the second quarter worth $510,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA in the second quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 2,151.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 22,828 shares during the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOMA stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.90. 41,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,390. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $156.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average is $15.67. XOMA has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $20.29.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

