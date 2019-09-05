Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) will report ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Unum Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.24). Unum Therapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.81). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Unum Therapeutics.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million. Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.49% and a negative return on equity of 75.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UMRX shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Unum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Unum Therapeutics to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMRX traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. 18,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,098. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $53.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.31. Unum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,742 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Unum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Unum Therapeutics by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 135,345 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Unum Therapeutics by 251.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 33,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Unum Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares during the period. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

