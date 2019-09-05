Zacks: Analysts Set $41.00 Target Price for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $41.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.40 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned JBG SMITH Properties an industry rank of 100 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

JBGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 19,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,138,000 after purchasing an additional 152,522 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,143,000 after purchasing an additional 225,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBGS traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $39.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,457. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average is $40.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $43.21.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $122.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.77 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

