Zacks: Analysts Expect Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $438.78 Million

Brokerages expect Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) to report $438.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $397.00 million to $490.80 million. Whiting Petroleum posted sales of $566.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.52). Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $426.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Whiting Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Shares of WLL stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $7.38. 8,859,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,603,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Whiting Petroleum has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $55.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 3.16.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $4,595,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $5,889,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 7.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,666 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $7,818,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 13,495.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,073,529 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

