Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Sells $161,800.00 in Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $161,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $212,500.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $196,000.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $203,700.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $191,000.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $182,200.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $205,200.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $210,000.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $202,300.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $204,400.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Steven Cakebread sold 6,360 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $123,956.40.

Shares of YEXT traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.98. 1,773,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,342. Yext Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Yext had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a negative net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $72.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 26.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,511,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,997,000 after buying an additional 1,763,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 23.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,991,000 after buying an additional 1,421,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,350,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,672,000 after buying an additional 309,431 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 15.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,748,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,938,000 after buying an additional 512,935 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 25.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,204,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,056,000 after buying an additional 658,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price objective on Yext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 price objective on Yext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Yext presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

