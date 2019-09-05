X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Declares $0.24 — Dividend

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2357 per share on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of HYLB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.08. The stock had a trading volume of 11,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,444. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.91 and a 52-week high of $50.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average is $49.69.

