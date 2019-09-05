X-trackers Investment Grade Bond – Interest Rate Hedged ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.06 (BATS:IGIH)

X-trackers Investment Grade Bond – Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:IGIH) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.

BATS IGIH remained flat at $$23.13 during trading hours on Thursday. 500 shares of the company traded hands. X-trackers Investment Grade Bond – Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $24.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average is $23.30.

