WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Set at C$86.00 by Raymond James

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) has been given a C$86.00 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded WSP Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$75.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$87.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$81.69.

Shares of WSP Global stock traded up C$1.46 on Thursday, reaching C$72.14. 37,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,893. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$72.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$71.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.39. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$56.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.66.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

