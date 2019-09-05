Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price target on Wright Medical Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wright Medical Group from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Wright Medical Group alerts:

Wright Medical Group stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.36. 3,077,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,695. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.89. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 224.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Wright Medical Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $229.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.04 million. Wright Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. Wright Medical Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wright Medical Group news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.56 per share, with a total value of $495,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Palmisano purchased 46,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $997,929.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 94,654 shares of company stock worth $2,021,859 and have sold 3,357 shares worth $70,822. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wright Medical Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,390,529 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $339,666,000 after buying an additional 81,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wright Medical Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,000,118 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $328,024,000 after buying an additional 501,510 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wright Medical Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $86,167,000 after buying an additional 67,590 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Wright Medical Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,874,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,390,000 after buying an additional 336,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wright Medical Group during the second quarter valued at $58,939,000.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.