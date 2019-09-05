Wowbit (WWB) Price Reaches $0.0098 on Major Exchanges

Wowbit (CURRENCY:WWB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Wowbit has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and $147,075.00 worth of Wowbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wowbit has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One Wowbit token can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wowbit alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Wowbit Profile

Wowbit (WWB) is a token. Wowbit’s total supply is 1,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,777,778 tokens. The official website for Wowbit is wowoonet.com . Wowbit’s official message board is wowoonet.com/news.html

Wowbit Token Trading

Wowbit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wowbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wowbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wowbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wowbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wowbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.