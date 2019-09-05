William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 2,873 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.85% of Calavo Growers worth $14,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 113,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,563,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $192,314.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,317.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.84, for a total value of $36,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,290 shares of company stock worth $12,459,804 in the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVGW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Calavo Growers from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

CVGW stock traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.01. 294,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.00. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.52 and a 52 week high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.53.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $286.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.37 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.84%. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

