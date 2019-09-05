William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 225,813 Shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,470,011 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 225,813 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.45% of F.N.B. worth $17,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in F.N.B. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 59,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 14,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

In other F.N.B. news, Director David L. Motley bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Chiafullo bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,847 shares in the company, valued at $725,289.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,000 shares of company stock worth $66,460. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FNB traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,488,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,561. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. F.N.B. Corp has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $13.63.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $305.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

