William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70,560 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.41% of PNM Resources worth $16,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.4% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in PNM Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in PNM Resources by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PNM Resources by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

PNM stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.81. The stock had a trading volume of 294,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,870. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. PNM Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average of $48.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.23.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter. PNM Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet raised PNM Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group raised PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.15 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $52.00 target price on PNM Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on PNM Resources from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

