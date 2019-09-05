William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 12.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 32,283 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $15,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SXT traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.36. 173,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.64. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.93 and a 52-week high of $78.40.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SXT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

