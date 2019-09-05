William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $12.99 Million Stock Holdings in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 78.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,008 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,260,984 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.54% of 2U worth $12,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of 2U by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,524,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,014,000 after buying an additional 884,527 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,279,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,518,000 after purchasing an additional 827,915 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,798,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,678,000 after purchasing an additional 372,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,539,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,958,000 after purchasing an additional 787,686 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWOU. ValuEngine lowered shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,538. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. 2U Inc has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $86.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.63.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.38 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 2U Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John M. Larson purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $755,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,181.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory K. Peters purchased 72,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,394.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,522.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 154,608 shares of company stock worth $2,263,302 over the last quarter. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

