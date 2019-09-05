William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 531,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,595 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $11,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVBF. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 142.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 135.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 11,155 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 34.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVBF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.44. The company had a trading volume of 580,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,546. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $24.21.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.72 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $101,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,557 shares in the company, valued at $5,059,436.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

