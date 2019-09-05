William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 974,143 QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 974,143 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,440,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.94% of QuinStreet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in QuinStreet by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,589,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,795,000 after acquiring an additional 72,936 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 84,154.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1,015.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 37,910 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 32,500 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $522,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 7,500 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,251.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $1,529,775. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QNST shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Stephens set a $19.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuinStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Shares of QNST stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $11.48. 671,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,522. The firm has a market cap of $580.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.76. QuinStreet Inc has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $121.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.92 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.