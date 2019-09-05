Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.59. 3,699,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,619,397. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average of $25.51. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 197.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

