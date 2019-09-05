Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Stake Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,435 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $25,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.4% during the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.5% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 38,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 28.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup set a $79.00 price objective on Westlake Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Macquarie set a $74.00 price objective on Westlake Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Westlake Chemical to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.05.

WLK traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.73.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.44%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

