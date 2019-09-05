Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.27% of Alleghany worth $26,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in Y. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,294,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on Y. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “average” rating on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $735.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alleghany from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 target price on Alleghany and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $617.50.

Alleghany stock traded up $20.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $782.26. The company had a trading volume of 445 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,132. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $574.42 and a 52 week high of $767.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $725.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $673.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $12.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.48 by $2.92. Alleghany had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 42.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

