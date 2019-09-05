Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Holdings in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,540,842 shares of the coupon company’s stock after buying an additional 452,622 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.33% of Groupon worth $26,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,711,605 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after buying an additional 1,626,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,793,075 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $15,337,000 after buying an additional 326,109 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 5.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,230 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 2,559.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 248,028 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 238,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Groupon by 72.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,212 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Groupon news, Director Robert J. Bass purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GRPN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson set a $5.00 price objective on Groupon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Groupon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.32.

Groupon stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.56. 43,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,467,144. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33. Groupon Inc has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $4.21.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $532.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.70 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Groupon Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

