Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $26.54 Million Position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 695,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 176,317 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $26,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

PWR traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.68. 79,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.97. Quanta Services Inc has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.86.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Stephens set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

