Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 11,404 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 4.12% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $24,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,136.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 191,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,952,000 after buying an additional 186,540 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $14,477,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,454.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 20,883 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,602,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,280,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $250.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,896. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $180.87 and a one year high of $259.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.82.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.