WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 959.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

WEC traded down $2.47 on Thursday, hitting $95.18. 186,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,526. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.05. WEC Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $64.96 and a twelve month high of $98.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 11.00%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.66%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEC. Bank of America cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of WEC Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 90,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $8,737,522.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 236,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,827,391.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Kevin Fletcher sold 27,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $2,593,677.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,215.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,349 shares of company stock worth $22,621,581. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

