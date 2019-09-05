Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Novartis by 98.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Novartis by 42.8% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,784. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.66. The company has a market capitalization of $206.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

