Wealthsource Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Edison International by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 35,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $73.00 target price on shares of Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

Shares of EIX traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,776,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Edison International has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $75.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.30 and a 200 day moving average of $65.37. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.11.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.43. Edison International had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.613 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

