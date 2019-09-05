Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,725,000 after acquiring an additional 103,001 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.54, for a total transaction of $540,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,105.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.04, for a total value of $181,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,296,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,210. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ROP traded up $6.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $375.11. 319,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,869. The company’s 50-day moving average is $360.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.95. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $245.59 and a one year high of $385.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.20.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

