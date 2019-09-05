Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,178 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,436 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 736.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805,264 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $18,468,000 after buying an additional 1,589,560 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $408,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 7.8% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Ford Motor by 5.7% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 652,003 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $138,000. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.34. 34,495,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,588,113. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $35.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $183,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 840,962 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $7,997,548.62. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,100,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,466,867.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,650 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on F shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.48.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

