Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $217,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,182 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 67,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 60,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 33,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $31.59. 575,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,123. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $32.20.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

