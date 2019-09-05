Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys Shares of 18,895 Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,895 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Berry Petroleum by 2,361.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Berry Petroleum by 303.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,573 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 50,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Berry Petroleum news, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 5,085,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $50,036,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRY. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Berry Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

BRY stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.60. 493,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,548. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.41. Berry Petroleum Company LLC has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $18.55.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $170.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.70 million. Berry Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 24.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Berry Petroleum Company LLC will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

